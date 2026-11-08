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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Basohli painting: Efforts underway to revive and preserve centuries-old art

Basohli painting: Efforts underway to revive and preserve centuries-old art

he art form received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in March 2023

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ANI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:23 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Basohli painting, one of Jammu and Kashmir''s most celebrated traditional art forms, continues to reflect the region''s rich cultural heritage. Local artists and institutions are making concerted efforts to preserve and promote the centuries-old miniature painting tradition and pass it on to younger generations.

Renowned for its vibrant colours, intricate detailing and distinctive artistic style, Basohli painting has earned recognition at the national and international levels. The art form received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in March 2023, further underscoring its historical and cultural significance.

Speaking to mediapersons, local art enthusiast Jagdish Brahmi highlighted the history of Basohli painting, its links with the region''s royal heritage and the initiatives being undertaken to keep the traditional art form alive.

Tracing the history of the region, Brahmi said Basohli was ruled by a succession of kings, from Raja Kishan Pal to Raja Kalyan Pal, who was its last ruler. He said the tradition of Basohli painting and Pashmina flourished under the patronage of the royal family during the 17th century.

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He said the art form gradually faced the threat of decline after Independence due to a lack of institutional support and attention.

"After the country became independent, nobody paid much attention to this art form. In 1975, an SDM named Parvez Dewan came here and established a centre to promote it. However, after his departure, the centre continued to shift from one place to another," he said.

Brahmi said an art gallery was established in 2019 through the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, providing the traditional art form with a dedicated platform for its preservation and promotion.

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He added that diploma courses in Basohli painting had been introduced at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Jammu and Kathua to enable young people to learn the traditional craft and develop skills in this specialised art form.

According to Brahmi, the GI tag has also helped generate greater awareness about Basohli painting and its distinctive techniques.

Explaining the traditional methods involved, he said artists use colours derived from natural stones rather than conventional watercolours and commercially available pigments.

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"After receiving the GI tag, the condition is that we cannot use watercolours or other colours. We use stone colours, which were traditionally used in ancient times," he said.

He further said the institution was imparting training to young artists, with around 20 to 25 girls currently learning the traditional art form. Some of those trained have also started teaching Basohli painting in schools, helping extend its reach among younger generations.

Speaking about the collection displayed at the gallery, Brahmi said it houses several traditional paintings depicting religious and mythological themes, including episodes from the Bhagavata and the Ramayana.

He also drew attention to a collection of 13 paintings believed to be around 200 years old, depicting themes such as Sudama and Krishna. According to him, Basohli painting has three prominent traditional series: Rasamanjari, Gita Govinda and Ragamala.

Brahmi said the art form was increasingly finding appreciation, with government departments and institutions in Jammu and Kashmir encouraging its use as a commemorative gift on occasions such as official transfers and retirements.

He said traditional paintings were increasingly being preferred over conventional gifts on such occasions, providing artists with greater exposure while helping promote the region''s cultural heritage.

Expressing confidence in the art form''s growing recognition, Brahmi said Basohli painting had attracted admirers from different parts of the world.

The centuries-old miniature painting tradition remains an important symbol of the cultural identity of Basohli and Kathua district. Continued efforts by local institutions, artists and families are aimed at preserving its distinctive techniques and ensuring that its artistic legacy is passed on to future generations.

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