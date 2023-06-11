Battery blasts at Leh airport

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 10

A battery exploded at the Leh defence airport soon after it was unloaded from an IAF plane carrying soldiers and other materials from Chandigarh on Friday. Had it exploded a little earlier, it could have turned into a mid-air tragedy.

The blast was so intense that it blew off the tarpaulin on the truck in which it was kept after unloading. While no IAF senior official came on record, an official confirmed the incident.

After the incident, senior IAF officers directed the staff members not to carry any battery and power bank even with a safety certificate during the flight. A thorough check of all the baggage has been ordered. Perfumes, deodorants or any inflammable item have also been banned on flight.