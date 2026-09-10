BCCI rejects Dubey’s nomination as JKCA representative

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rejected the nomination of Desh Rattan Dubey as the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association’s (JKCA) representative for the upcoming BCCI elections. The BCCI Electoral Officer, AK Joti, rejected the nomination, stating that the Apex Council which nominated him had no legal standing.

The BCCI received objections from Javid Ahmad Kitab and Sudershan Mehta regarding the nomination of Dubey as the representative of JKCA in the BCCI election scheduled on September 18.

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It was alleged that the nomination of Dubey has been made by an Apex Council whose constitution is itself invalid under Rule 22 of the JKCA Constitution and whose composition has been kept in abeyance and is presently sub judice before a court in Srinagar. It was alleged that the nomination is in direct violation of the order dated June 6.

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It was also alleged by Kitab and Mehta that Dubey is the secretary of Shastri Cricket Club, Jammu, while simultaneously holding the office of vice-president of JKCA and therefore under conflict of interest which is prohibited in cricket administration. “As per Rule 45(1)(ii) and Rule 22(i) of the JKCA Constitution, if a person is holding any office in an affiliated club, then he/she is disqualified from serving as a councillor or office-bearer of the association. Therefore, a person who is per se disqualified from holding office in the association cannot be permitted to represent the association before the BCCI,” the complainants alleged.

The Electoral Officer of BCCI opined that the nomination application filed on behalf of JKCA nominating Desh Rattan Dubey as the representative of JKCA is found to be incomplete as per notification dated August 25, as paragraph 3(G) stipulates a requirement of “a copy of the resolution passed by the appropriate nomination/ appointing authority of the representative, as per the full member’s constitution”. “Therefore, Desh Rattan Dubey, the representative of JKCA, is not eligible to be included on the final electoral roll for the BCCI election to be held on September 18. Hence, the objections filed by Kitab and Mehta are accepted,” the Electoral Officer stated.