DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BCCI rejects Dubey’s nomination as JKCA representative

BCCI rejects Dubey’s nomination as JKCA representative

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rejected the nomination of Desh Rattan Dubey as the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association’s (JKCA) representative for the upcoming BCCI elections. The BCCI Electoral Officer, AK Joti, rejected the nomination, stating that the Apex Council which nominated him had no legal standing.

The BCCI received objections from Javid Ahmad Kitab and Sudershan Mehta regarding the nomination of Dubey as the representative of JKCA in the BCCI election scheduled on September 18.

Advertisement

It was alleged that the nomination of Dubey has been made by an Apex Council whose constitution is itself invalid under Rule 22 of the JKCA Constitution and whose composition has been kept in abeyance and is presently sub judice before a court in Srinagar. It was alleged that the nomination is in direct violation of the order dated June 6.

Advertisement

It was also alleged by Kitab and Mehta that Dubey is the secretary of Shastri Cricket Club, Jammu, while simultaneously holding the office of vice-president of JKCA and therefore under conflict of interest which is prohibited in cricket administration. “As per Rule 45(1)(ii) and Rule 22(i) of the JKCA Constitution, if a person is holding any office in an affiliated club, then he/she is disqualified from serving as a councillor or office-bearer of the association. Therefore, a person who is per se disqualified from holding office in the association cannot be permitted to represent the association before the BCCI,” the complainants alleged.

The Electoral Officer of BCCI opined that the nomination application filed on behalf of JKCA nominating Desh Rattan Dubey as the representative of JKCA is found to be incomplete as per notification dated August 25, as paragraph 3(G) stipulates a requirement of “a copy of the resolution passed by the appropriate nomination/ appointing authority of the representative, as per the full member’s constitution”. “Therefore, Desh Rattan Dubey, the representative of JKCA, is not eligible to be included on the final electoral roll for the BCCI election to be held on September 18. Hence, the objections filed by Kitab and Mehta are accepted,” the Electoral Officer stated.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts