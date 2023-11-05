Be alert, IGP tells officers

Jammu, November 4
A top police officer in Jammu on Saturday directed all officers to remain alert and adopt a foolproof security system against terrorism. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain was addressing a meeting convened in Udhampur district to review law and order and security scenario.
He also interacted with civil society and asked them to cooperate with police in curbing drug menace and identifying anti-national and anti-social elements attempting to disrupt the peace.
