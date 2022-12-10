Be courteous, Kulgam district drivers told

Srinagar, December 9

The Drivers' Association in Kulgam district organised an event to improve relations between drivers and passengers. The drivers were encouraged to treat passengers with kindness. Deputy SP GM Butt, SHO Arshar Ahmed, drivers and local people were present at the event. Police officials informed the drivers about several issues, including traffic rules.

A driver said the event would motivate drivers to be serious about their behaviour towards passengers. According to the association, such programmes would be held in future as well. The association said that drivers have an important role in the society and they are directly connected with the public. — IANS