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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Be operationally prepared: Jammu IGP to officers for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Be operationally prepared: Jammu IGP to officers for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Security personnel conduct a mock drill ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, in Samba on Tuesday. PTI
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The Jammu IGP has ordered all officers to be operationally ready to ensure a safe and successful Amarnath Yatra commencing on July 3, an official said on Tuesday.

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Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti made the direction while chairing a meeting here to assess security ahead of the 57-day annual pilgrimage, a police spokesperson said.

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Officers from the Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF, ITBP, Intelligence agencies, Traffic Police, SDRF and Railways Police attended the meeting.

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Addressing the meeting, Tuti emphasised the need for enhanced vigilance and seamless inter-agency coordination. He also stressed the importance of proper briefing of incoming central Paramilitary forces (CPMF).

Security measures at the Bhagawati Nagar reception centre, base camps, and lodgement centres along the Yatra route were reviewed in the meeting.

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The discussions focused on deployment plans, intelligence coordination, surveillance, access control measures, convoy security, traffic management and emergency response preparedness to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, the spokesperson said.

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