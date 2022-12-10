Be ready for elections: BJP leader Tarun Chugh to party men in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 9

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said the party workers should be prepared for the elections in J&K. Chugh, who is also the J&K prabhari (in-charge), held a meeting of party’s office-bearers in Trikuta Nagar. BJP’s UT chief Ravinder Raina, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and national secretary Narinder Singh among others were present.

Claiming that the hurdles in the path of holding J&K elections had been cleared, he said, “The delimitation exercise has been carried out and enrollment of voters has also taken place. The voters’ list will be given to political parties for filing their objections, according to the Election Commission (of India’s) procedure.”

“The J&K BJP activists must work on a mission mode now. Those who have divided the nation and have always acted on foreign dictates should be defeated. You must devote yourself to safeguarding the nation, adopting the role of hero by securing election victory for the BJP,” he said.