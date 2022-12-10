Be ready for elections: BJP leader Tarun Chugh to party men in J&K

Jammu, December 9
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said the party workers should be prepared for the elections in J&K. Chugh, who is also the J&K prabhari (in-charge), held a meeting of party’s office-bearers in Trikuta Nagar. BJP’s UT chief Ravinder Raina, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and national secretary Narinder Singh among others were present.
Claiming that the hurdles in the path of holding J&K elections had been cleared, he said, “The delimitation exercise has been carried out and enrollment of voters has also taken place. The voters’ list will be given to political parties for filing their objections, according to the Election Commission (of India’s) procedure.”
“The J&K BJP activists must work on a mission mode now. Those who have divided the nation and have always acted on foreign dictates should be defeated. You must devote yourself to safeguarding the nation, adopting the role of hero by securing election victory for the BJP,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...