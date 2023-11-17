Bear caught in Bandipora

Srinagar, November 16
The Wildlife Department officials have captured a black bear in Ahemsharif village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Bandipora Wildlife Ranger Fida ur Rehman said growing concerns stemming from frequent sightings of black bears in Kashmir is causing anxiety among the local populace. In response, the department ramped up vigilance and alert measures to pre-empt any exigency, he said. This marks the second capture within as many days, reinforcing the department’s commitment to wildlife conservation efforts in the area, he said.
