Beigh-Mehbooba meet triggers speculations

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 8

In a major political development in Kashmir, former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Beigh and his wife Safina Beigh paid a visit to Gulshan Ara, the mother of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. This reunion carries immense significance as it marks their first encounter since August 5, 2019, when Centre abrogated Article 370.

The meeting has the potential to trigger realignments and foster political developments among party members, sources said. The meeting ignited speculations about evolving strategies and shifts within the political landscape as PDP is looking to bring in old faces in the party after losing a major chunk of political leaders to other parties after abrogation of Article 370.

Back on November 15, 2020, PDP founding member, Baig, resigned from the party following a dispute over seat allocation for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in J&K. Baig’s departure was prompted by his denial of a mandate for his wife Safina Baig, designated for a DDC seat reserved for women in the Sangrama assembly constituency, as decided by the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

The abrupt seat distribution decisions by the PAGD left Baig discontented.

#Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar