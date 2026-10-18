Bengal climbers make history in Ladakh, propose peaks named after Tenzing, Hillary, Netaji

A mountaineering team from West Bengal has recorded three first ascents and climbed Chang Chenmo Kangri via a new route in eastern Ladakh, with the expedition also proposing to name the newly scaled peaks after legendary mountaineers Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary, and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Led by veteran mountaineer Rudra Prasad Halder and Guinness World Record holder Satyarup Siddhanta, the Sonarpur Arohi team completed the four ascents during its Chang Chenmo Expedition 2026, which began on August 25.

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The team climbed the 6,536-metre Chang Chenmo Kangri on September 11 via a new route and made first ascents of three previously unclimbed peaks, measuring approximately 6,400 metres, 6,420 metres and 6,274 metres, on September 9, 16 and 20, respectively.

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The expedition was undertaken without fixed ropes, Sherpa support or high-altitude porter assistance, with the climbers relying on their technical skills, planning and teamwork to negotiate the challenging terrain.

The club has proposed naming the three newly climbed peaks Mount Edmund Hillary, Mount Tenzing Norgay and Netaji Subhas Parvat.

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It has received consent for the proposed names from Peter Hillary, son of Sir Edmund Hillary; Jamling Tenzing Norgay, son of Tenzing Norgay; and representatives of the Netaji Research Bureau. The names are, however, subject to the relevant official recognition process.

"This expedition tested our technical abilities, endurance and teamwork. Climbing in such a remote region without fixed ropes required careful planning and trust in one another. Each summit was a collective achievement," Siddhanta said.

Siddhanta is the first Indian to climb both the Seven Summits and the Seven Volcanic Summits. He has also scaled Mount Everest and skied 111 kilometres to the South Pole.

Halder, who has climbed major Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga and Indrasan, said the team remained focused despite difficult conditions and changes to its plans.

"Our objective was to explore challenging mountain terrain and achieve our climbing goals through a self-supported approach. Despite having to change our route, face extreme cold and deal with water shortages, the team remained focused. Completing four ascents, including three first ascents, is a proud moment for Sonarpur Arohi," he said.

The expedition tested the climbers with extreme cold, difficult terrain, water shortages and logistical challenges in the remote region of eastern Ladakh.

During an attempt to climb another peak, eight climbers spent several hours exposed on a glacier at around 5,900 metres in temperatures of approximately -30°C. They eventually abandoned the attempt and returned safely to Camp 1.

Anindya Mukherjee, mentor and member of the expedition, said the experience underlined the importance of sound judgement and self-reliance in high-altitude mountaineering.

"Mountaineering demands patience, sound judgement and the ability to adapt when conditions change. The challenges we faced in Chang Chenmo reinforced the importance of teamwork and self-reliance. Reaching these summits together was a memorable experience for the entire team," he said.

The expedition included two women climbers and brought together experienced mountaineers and newer members. Naitik Nilay Naskar and Debasish Majumder played key roles in exploring the route.

The team's four ascents, including three first ascents and a new route to Chang Chenmo Kangri, mark a significant achievement for the West Bengal-based club's exploration efforts in eastern Ladakh.