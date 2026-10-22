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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Bengalis take out procession in Srinagar to celebrate Durgotsav

Bengalis take out procession in Srinagar to celebrate Durgotsav

The procession passed through Lal Chowk, near the historic Clock Tower, with men and women dancing to the traditional beats of drums

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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People celebrate during a procession for the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol in the Jhelum on the last day of the 'Durga Puja' festival in Srinagar on Wednesday. PTI
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A grand procession was taken out on Wednesday through the historic Lal Chowk here by the Bengali community living in Kashmir to celebrate Durgotsav.

The community concluded the five-day Durgotsav with the immersion of idols of Goddess Durga on the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratri and Vijayadashami.

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The procession passed through Lal Chowk, near the historic Clock Tower, with men and women dancing to the traditional beats of drums.

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The procession reached the Amira Kadal Ghat, and amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, aarti and traditional farewell songs, the idol of Goddess Durga was immersed in River Jhelum.

The procession halted for a few minutes out of respect for Azaan, the Muslim call for prayer, showcasing Kashmir’s centuries-old shared culture, religious tolerance and Kashmiriyat.

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