Better to close down offices than losing lives: Union Minister

PTI

Kathua/Jammu, December 24

Indicating a thaw in the government’s stance on relocation of under-threat Kashmiri Pandit employees from the Valley, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said it was better to save a human life even if it meant closing down a dozen offices.

Bias evident The Opposition crossed all limits of ethics when it allowed quota for people living along the LoC, but denied the same benefit to those living along the Pak border. —Jitendra Singh, Union Minister

He also hit out at the Opposition parties accusing them of following the policy of appeasement to the extent of being “inhuman”.

He alleged that the parties not only discriminated among people, but also went to the extent of discriminating between the LoC and the International Border (IB) purely for vote considerations.