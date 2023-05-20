Beware of rumour-mongers, Kashmir police warn people

PTI

Srinagar, May 19

A day after the Jammu police issued an advisory to the people regarding some international mobile numbers being used to spread rumours with regard to the upcoming G20 event in the UT, the Kashmir police too issued a similar public advisory on Friday.

Propaganda The Kashmir police have urged people to remain cautious as miscreants using international numbers are spreading rumours regarding the G20 event.

The Jammu police had issued a similar warning two days ago.

Kashmir will host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting from May 22 to 24. A spokesperson said the people had been advised to remain cautious about some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to calls from the following numbers — +4475206 93559, +4474183 43648 and +4475206 93134, +4474183 43648 — or any ISD or virtual numbers that are spreading rumours regarding the event, he said.

Many users in the Valley have received recorded messages from these numbers, asking them to boycott the event. The spokesperson said Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar had requested the citizens to report all such calls to the police. Kumar has said these numbers are being used to spread anti-national messages/propaganda and the public is requested to remain alert of such attempts and not to respond to any suspicious calls.

The cyber cell of the police has also taken cognisance of the matter and an investigation are underway, he said. The spokesperson also directed people to contact the nearest police station or the Cyber police station (Kashmir) for queries or grievances.