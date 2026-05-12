Beyond 100 days: Fight against drugs needs sustained action

Even as the homes of identified drug peddlers are being demolished by the Jammu and Kashmir administration under the 100-day anti-drug campaign launched on April 11, many believe the crackdown must continue beyond the fixed timeline.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who initiated the campaign last month, had asserted that no individual involved in drug peddling would be spared by the police and administration. Since then, hundreds of alleged peddlers have been booked, while properties worth crores have either been seized or demolished.

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However, a key question remains: can the deeply entrenched menace of drug abuse be tackled within a limited timeframe? The obvious answer is no. Yet, that does not reduce the significance of the campaign, which has brought renewed focus to a problem that has spread rapidly across the Union Territory.

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Several young lives have reportedly been lost to drug overdoses, though many such incidents rarely make headlines because of the social stigma faced by families.

The campaign has pushed the issue into the spotlight and generated a sense of urgency among institutions and communities alike. The L-G himself has led foot marches across J&K to raise awareness about the growing threat.

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Schools, colleges, law enforcement agencies and civil society groups have joined hands, signalling a collective intent to address the crisis. Still, it would be unrealistic to expect the problem to disappear within 100 days, given its complex and multi-layered nature.

Drug networks are often deeply rooted, adaptive and resilient. As enforcement agencies tighten the noose, peddlers and drug traffickers continue to explore new routes and methods to sustain the illegal trade. At the same time, those battling addiction require rehabilitation, counselling and long-term support that extends far beyond the duration of any campaign.

The initiative has undoubtedly opened a crucial window of opportunity by aligning stakeholders and demonstrating that coordinated efforts can yield results. However, the real challenge lies ahead. If the momentum slows after the 100-day campaign ends, much of the progress achieved so far could gradually lose impact.