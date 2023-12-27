Bhaderwah all set for 5-day winter carnival

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 26

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh conducted a virtual review meeting to ensure the smooth conduct of upcoming winter carnival in Bhaderwah, which is scheduled from December 27 to December 31.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner focused on key aspects such as transportation for participants, accommodation for tourists and visitors, seating arrangements and the overall schedule of events. Ensuring clean and accessible roads to the festival venue was also a priority for a hassle-free experience.

To add a sporty touch to the carnival, the Youth Services and Sports Officer was directed to organise cricket, kabaddi, wrestling, tug-of-war, carom and football matches. This initiative aims to attract more people to the winter carnival and enhance the overall festive atmosphere.

The District Cultural Officer was asked to arrange various folk performances and traditional displays to entertain the public during the event. GREF officers were also directed to ensure proper arrangements, especially at the snow-capped Guldanda venue.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the readiness of all line departments to provide necessary services during the festival. Health facilities were particularly highlighted, stressing that medical service should be available throughout the event due to the chilly winter season.

The collective efforts of the district administration aim to ensure successful and enjoyable celebration of the winter carnival in Jai Valley, Guldanda, Gatha Park and the New Bus Stand in Bhadarwah. The preparations are complete, promising a vibrant and memorable winter celebration for all attendees.

