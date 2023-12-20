Bhaderwah all set for winter festival

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 19

To place Doda district, particularly Bhaderwah, on the tourism map of the county and to tap the potential of adventure activities as well as religious and eco-tourism, the district administration, in collaboration with the Tourism Department and private stakeholders, is going to host a 5-day ‘Vibrant Bhaderwah Winter Festival’ from December 27 to 31.

5-day event from Dec 27 to 31 Dec 27: Festival will take off from Bhaderwah Fort, where cultural and sports activities shall be the centre of attraction

Dec 28: Jae Valley will come alive with music, fun and adventure sports activities

Dec 29-30: In Guldanda, tourists will get a different experience amid snow

Dec 31: At Gatha Park, celebrity artistes and singers will perform till midnight to welcome New Year

Activities have been planned at picturesque destinations like Jae Valley, Guldanda and Gatha Park where the visitor would also have a taste of local cuisines.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting with the stakeholders in the meeting and finalised the activities and arrangements for the gala event.

It was informed that the 5-day festival will be celebrated at different locations, giving visitors a chance to fully enjoy the event.

On December 27, the festival will take-off from Bhaderwah Fort, where cultural activities, performances by local artists, music, sports activities, local food, and stalls showcasing local products shall be the centre of attraction.

On day 2, the picturesque Jae Valley will come alive with music, fun and adventure sports activities like zipline, paragliding, ATV ride, horse ride, zorbing and trekking.

“On the third and fourth day, the scene will shift to Guldanda to give tourists a different taste amid snow and fun. There visitors can enjoy skiing, snow games, snow scooter ride, music, local food and zorbing. The fifth day of festival on December 31 will have never before pleasure at Gatha Park in Bhaderwah, where celebrity artistes and singers will perform throughout the day till midnight to welcome New Year 2024,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

A Film Festival has been planned at Community Centre, Bhaderwah, where latest Bollywood movies and stories of local heroes will be screened for the locals and the tourists during all days of the festival.

“Bhaderwah, an emerging tourist destination, is witnessing the arrival of a huge number of tourists from across the country and abroad, throughout the year reflecting its huge potential to become the most favoured destination in the country” said the DC.

Singh has also issued directions to ensure safety, convenience and hassle-free experience to the visitors during the festival. The anticipated winter festival aims to draw a significant number of tourists, providing a platform to promote local talent, craftsmanship and cuisine.

