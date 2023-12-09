Bhaderwah to host winter carnival

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 8

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh on Friday visited Guldanda in Bhaderwah to engage with tourists, gather insights into their experiences and obtain valuable feedback to improve tourism facilities in the area.

During interactions with tourists, the Deputy Commissioner assured them of their safety and convenience.

He also discussed the upcoming winter festival, set to showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region. “The anticipated winter festival aims to draw a significant number of tourists, providing a platform to promote local talent, craftsmanship, and cuisine. The event is poised to feature diverse cultural performances, adventure sports, local handicraft exhibitions, and enticing food stalls,” the DC informed.

He encouraged the tourism department and local stakeholders to make necessary arrangements, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

