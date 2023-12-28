Bhaderwah winter fest commences with gaiety

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 27

The 5-day Bhaderwah winter festival commenced at the historic Bhaderwah Fort, drawing locals and tourists to the area.

Display stalls featuring Centrally-sponsored schemes and diverse local cuisines added further to the attraction. The festival’s allure was heightened by a flying hot air balloon and a specially-installed air-conditioned cineplex launched today for the 5-day festival at the open area near bus stand.

Tourists and local people thronged these attractions on the sidelines of the festival. Further, the Bhaderwah Fort has been illuminated with colourful lights which enhanced the picturesque ambiance of the festival.

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma in his address said the impactful event will explore the natural and cultural diversity of Doda district. He emphasised the potential of promoting homestays in the district for rural tourism and sustainable livelihood.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh stated that various activities featuring diverse range of cultural, musical, literature and adventurous activities, including performances by celebrity singers, will undeniably elevate Doda district into an ideal tourist destination. Deputy Director of Tourism, Abdul Jabbar, mentioned that there are multiple ongoing efforts to tap into the untapped tourism potential in Jammu region.

On December 28, adventure activities and cultural performances will take place at Jai valley in Bhaderwah.

