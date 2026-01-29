Bhashini workshop showcases AI-driven multilingual solutions for governance

The BHASHINI Rajyam workshop marks a significant step towards building an inclusive and citizen-centric digital ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, said Satish Sharma, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, and Information Technology, on Tuesday.

Sharma was speaking at the BHASHINI Rajyam Workshop (Jammu and Kashmir Chapter), organised by the Information Technology Department in collaboration with the Digital India BHASHINI Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), at the Convention Centre here.

Highlighting the importance of linguistic inclusion in digital governance, Sharma said technology must empower every citizen, irrespective of language, literacy level, or geographical location. He said the BHASHINI initiative reflects the true spirit of Digital India by enabling AI-driven multilingual solutions across governance, education, startups, and entrepreneurship.

“It is a matter of great pride for Jammu and Kashmir to host the BHASHINI Rajyam Workshop, a forward-looking initiative that places inclusion at the core of technological transformation,” the Minister said.

Sharma said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to ensuring that digital services remain accessible, inclusive and citizen-friendly. He added that the adoption of BHASHINI will significantly enhance service delivery while creating new opportunities for local developers, researchers and startups working in Indian language technologies.

The Minister congratulated the Information Technology Department and the Digital India BHASHINI team for organising the workshop and expressed confidence that the initiative would accelerate multilingual digital transformation in the Union Territory.

“Let us work together to ensure that language never becomes a barrier, but a pathway to opportunity and empowerment,” he said.

He also assured full support of the Jammu and Kashmir government to the BHASHINI mission, including piloting innovative use cases, sharing language datasets and promoting multilingual digital governance across departments.

Secretary, Information Technology Department, Dr Piyush Singla, highlighted the growing role of information technology in day-to-day governance, saying digital platforms are enhancing transparency, efficiency and citizen engagement across departments.

Chief Executive Officer, BHASHINI Rajyam, Amitabh Garg, delivered a detailed presentation on the BHASHINI programme, outlining its architecture, key components, and practical use cases. He explained the application of multilingual AI tools in governance, education, public service delivery and entrepreneurship, underscoring their role in bridging the language divide. Chief Executive Officer, JAKEGA, Mahima Madan, was also present at the event.