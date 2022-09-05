Bicycle-sharing system records 1.55 lakh rides

PTI

Jammu, September 4

The bicycle-sharing system, introduced by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), here has recorded 1.55 lakh rides by nearly 13,000 users in the first four months of its launch, an official said on Sunday.

The JSCL, a special purpose vehicle constituted in August 2017 by the J&K government as part of its smart city development projects in Jammu city, has established a network of bicycle dock stations in different parts of the city.

“The first-of-its kind public bicycle sharing system recorded a total of 1,55,134 rides by 12,936 users between May 1 and August 31,” the official said. Of the riders, 2,846 were female, and the total distance covered by all riders was 33,230 km, the official said.

Jammu University front station recorded the highest, 9,694 rides, followed by Tawi fourth bridge (7251), Vikram chowk (7188), Gujjar Nagar (6257), and Channi Himmat (6178).