Home / J K / Biggest ceasefire violation since Pahalgam attack as Pak opens firing at 8 places along LoC

Biggest ceasefire violation since Pahalgam attack as Pak opens firing at 8 places along LoC

Pakistan Army fires across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J-K
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:19 AM May 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Pakistani troops continued unprovoked small-arms firing in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting effective retaliation by the Indian army, officials said on Sunday.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was reported from eight places spread across five districts in the Union Territory during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday but there was no report of any casualty, the officials said.

This was the 10th consecutive night of unprovoked firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir, amid heightened tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

“During the night of May 3 and 4, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J-K. Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” a defence spokesperson said.

The ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) have been very rare since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Taking precautionary measures, the panicked border villagers have already started cleaning their community and individual bunkers to make them habitable.

Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in J-K, starting from the Kashmir Valley.

Initially beginning with unprovoked small-arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan swiftly expanded its ceasefire violations to the Poonch sector and subsequently to the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region.

This was followed by small-arms firing at several posts along the LoC in the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors of Rajouri district. Subsequently, the firing expanded to Mendhar in Poonch district and the international border in Pargwal sector in Jammu district.

The renewed ceasefire violations come despite a recent hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, during which the Indian side is learnt to have cautioned Pakistan.

