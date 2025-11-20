DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Bike-lifting racket busted in Jammu, 3 arrested

Bike-lifting racket busted in Jammu, 3 arrested

40 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 35 lakh recovered

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo used for representative purposes only. FILE
Advertisement

Police have busted a major two-wheeler theft racket and recovered 40 stolen motorcycles and scooters worth over Rs 35 lakh from various parts of the city, officials said.

Advertisement

According to Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh, Gandhi Nagar police station achieved the breakthrough under Operation AVTAR, leading to the arrest of three members of the gang.

Advertisement

Acting on multiple public complaints regarding vehicle thefts, police registered three cases at Gandhi Nagar police station and launched an investigation. A special team was constituted, which used technical surveillance and CCTV footage analysis to trace the accused, Singh said.

Advertisement

The arrested persons have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Gurdarshan Singh and Himanshu Nanda, the SSP said. During interrogation, the trio confessed to several thefts in Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar and other areas of South Jammu. Their disclosures led to the recovery of 40 stolen two-wheelers worth around Rs 35 lakh, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts