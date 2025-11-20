Bike-lifting racket busted in Jammu, 3 arrested

Police have busted a major two-wheeler theft racket and recovered 40 stolen motorcycles and scooters worth over Rs 35 lakh from various parts of the city, officials said.

According to Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh, Gandhi Nagar police station achieved the breakthrough under Operation AVTAR, leading to the arrest of three members of the gang.

Acting on multiple public complaints regarding vehicle thefts, police registered three cases at Gandhi Nagar police station and launched an investigation. A special team was constituted, which used technical surveillance and CCTV footage analysis to trace the accused, Singh said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Gurdarshan Singh and Himanshu Nanda, the SSP said. During interrogation, the trio confessed to several thefts in Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar and other areas of South Jammu. Their disclosures led to the recovery of 40 stolen two-wheelers worth around Rs 35 lakh, he said.