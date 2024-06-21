Bike rally to commemorate Kargil victory concludes

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 20

The Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally organised to commemorate the 25 years of Indian victory over Pakistan in 1999 reached the Kargil War Memorial on Thursday.

The rally was held from June 13 to 20. The inspiring journey concluded with a grand flag-in ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras. Lt Gen Rashim Bali, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, presided over the event.

The rally was flagged off by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Vice-Chief of Army Staff, on June 13 from New Delhi. “It aimed to spread the message of valour and sacrifice of soldiers, as it traversed significant locations en route the Kargil War Memorial.

“During the course of the rally, the team conducted motivational talks at prominent educational institutions, including DAV College-Chandigarh, LPU -Jalandhar, IIT-Jammu and APS-Srinagar. These sessions were designed to inspire youth, instilling a sense of national pride and dedication,” an official spokesperson said.

In his address, Lt Gen Rashim Bali commended the participants for their spirit and dedication, emphasising the importance of such events in fostering national unity and pride. The ceremony concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial, paying homage to the fallen heroes.

“The Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally stands as a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces and their unwavering commitment to the nation,” the spokesperson said.

