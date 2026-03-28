icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Biometric system installed in all TTE lobbies of Jammu Railway Division

Biometric system installed in all TTE lobbies of Jammu Railway Division

A significant stride towards modernisation and transparency

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

Jammu Division of Northern Railway has successfully implemented a fully biometric sign-on and sign-off system across its TTE lobbies as a significant stride towards modernisation and transparency, an official said on Friday.

Advertisement

The Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) lobbies were the modern system was installed include Jammu, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan, Srinagar, and Pathankot, the official said. Under this new arrangement, he said, the attendance of ticket-checking staff will now be entirely digital and Aadhaar-based.

Advertisement

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the objective of this biometric system is to introduce complete transparency and accountability into the working mechanism of the ticket-checking staff.

Advertisement

“It will not only eliminate human errors but also strengthen passenger services by ensuring the real-time presence of employees while on duty,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts