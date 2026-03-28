Biometric system installed in all TTE lobbies of Jammu Railway Division

Jammu Division of Northern Railway has successfully implemented a fully biometric sign-on and sign-off system across its TTE lobbies as a significant stride towards modernisation and transparency, an official said on Friday.

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The Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) lobbies were the modern system was installed include Jammu, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan, Srinagar, and Pathankot, the official said. Under this new arrangement, he said, the attendance of ticket-checking staff will now be entirely digital and Aadhaar-based.

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Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the objective of this biometric system is to introduce complete transparency and accountability into the working mechanism of the ticket-checking staff.

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“It will not only eliminate human errors but also strengthen passenger services by ensuring the real-time presence of employees while on duty,” he said.