BJP: Admn ignored request for security cover to key partymen

Srinagar, May 19

The BJP on Sunday held a protest against the murder of party worker and former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Shopian and accused the UT administration of ignoring its requests for security to some key functionaries facing terror threats. It termed the attack as acts of frustration by Pakistan and militants due to increased voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll in the Kashmir region.

BJP workers gathered outside the ‘mini secretariat’ in Shopain and raised slogans against the district administration for not providing safe accommodation to vulnerable party leaders and workers. Sheikh was killed and a tourist couple from Rajasthan were injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts late on Saturday.

Speaking during a protest march outside the BJP office in Srinagar, party spokesman Altaf Thakur said prior communication was already sent to the Shopian Deputy Commissioner regarding the need for alternative accommodation for BJP grassroots leader Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. Thakur said that Sheikh’s death was a result of administrative oversight, despite their repeated requests for security measures.

Altaf Thakur, however, dismissed the attacks as indicative of a resurgence of militancy in Kashmir, asserting that militancy in the region has been eradicated. “Terrorism will not be allowed to raise its ugly head in Kashmir again but there has been a lapse on the administration’s part. The responsibility for Aijaz’s martyrdom lies with the deputy commissioner,” he said.

Meanwhile, neighbours and relatives visited Sheikh’s family at Hirpora in Shopian and offered their condolences. Sheikh is survived by his mother, his widow Shabnam Kausar and their three children, including a two-month-old daughter.

Kausar said Sheikh worked for the area’s development and made people aware of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“I want to ask him (the assailant) what my husband had done to him? Did he take his property that he murdered him? He made my three children orphans and me destitute. May Allah do the same to his (family),” she said. Kausar said the assailant knocked on the door of their home late on Saturday and asked for her husband.

“I was preparing the feeder for my infant daughter when he came to the door. The moment my husband confirmed that he was Aijaz, the assailant fired seven to eight shots before fleeing,” she added.

CRPF IG visits shopian

ADGP, Law and Order, J&K, Vijay Kumar on Sunday visited Pahalgam where militants fired upon and injured a couple from Jaipur. Accompanied by DIG South Kashmir, SSP Anantnag and other senior officers, he took stock of the situation. IGP, CRPF, K Ganender Verma and DIG Alok Avasthi visited Hirpora Shopian where the former sarpanch affiliated with the BJP was killed on Saturday evening.

