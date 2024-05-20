 BJP: Admn ignored request for security cover to key partymen : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • BJP: Admn ignored request for security cover to key partymen
South Kashmir Terror Attacks

BJP: Admn ignored request for security cover to key partymen

BJP: Admn ignored request for security cover to key partymen

BJYM members hold anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu on Sunday. PTI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 19

The BJP on Sunday held a protest against the murder of party worker and former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Shopian and accused the UT administration of ignoring its requests for security to some key functionaries facing terror threats. It termed the attack as acts of frustration by Pakistan and militants due to increased voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll in the Kashmir region.

BJP workers gathered outside the ‘mini secretariat’ in Shopain and raised slogans against the district administration for not providing safe accommodation to vulnerable party leaders and workers. Sheikh was killed and a tourist couple from Rajasthan were injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts late on Saturday.

Speaking during a protest march outside the BJP office in Srinagar, party spokesman Altaf Thakur said prior communication was already sent to the Shopian Deputy Commissioner regarding the need for alternative accommodation for BJP grassroots leader Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. Thakur said that Sheikh’s death was a result of administrative oversight, despite their repeated requests for security measures.

Altaf Thakur, however, dismissed the attacks as indicative of a resurgence of militancy in Kashmir, asserting that militancy in the region has been eradicated. “Terrorism will not be allowed to raise its ugly head in Kashmir again but there has been a lapse on the administration’s part. The responsibility for Aijaz’s martyrdom lies with the deputy commissioner,” he said.

Meanwhile, neighbours and relatives visited Sheikh’s family at Hirpora in Shopian and offered their condolences. Sheikh is survived by his mother, his widow Shabnam Kausar and their three children, including a two-month-old daughter.

Kausar said Sheikh worked for the area’s development and made people aware of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“I want to ask him (the assailant) what my husband had done to him? Did he take his property that he murdered him? He made my three children orphans and me destitute. May Allah do the same to his (family),” she said. Kausar said the assailant knocked on the door of their home late on Saturday and asked for her husband.

“I was preparing the feeder for my infant daughter when he came to the door. The moment my husband confirmed that he was Aijaz, the assailant fired seven to eight shots before fleeing,” she added.

CRPF IG visits shopian

ADGP, Law and Order, J&K, Vijay Kumar on Sunday visited Pahalgam where militants fired upon and injured a couple from Jaipur. Accompanied by DIG South Kashmir, SSP Anantnag and other senior officers, he took stock of the situation. IGP, CRPF, K Ganender Verma and DIG Alok Avasthi visited Hirpora Shopian where the former sarpanch affiliated with the BJP was killed on Saturday evening.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed