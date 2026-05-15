icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP alleges bias in allocation of chairmanship for J&K Assembly house committees

BJP alleges bias in allocation of chairmanship for J&K Assembly house committees

Alleges the Speaker appointed 8 of the 9 heads of committees from the ruling alliance

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. FILE
Advertisement
A controversy has erupted over the constitution of House committees in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, with the BJP accusing the Speaker of favouritism in allocating committee chairmanships to members of the ruling National Conference (NC)-led alliance.
Advertisement

The controversy surfaced two days after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather constituted multiple House committees for the year 2026–27.

Advertisement

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma alleged that the Speaker’s decision to allocate chairmanship of eight out of nine House committees to MLAs of the ruling alliance amounted to an attempt to turn the Assembly into the National Conference’s headquarters at Nawai Subah.

Advertisement

In a statement, Sharma said the Assembly belongs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that the BJP would resist any move to convert it into the “fiefdom” of any political party.

“The decision to appoint eight MLAs from the ruling alliance as heads of committees is totally unjustified and an insult to the mandate of the people of J&K,” he said, alleging that the universally accepted principle of proportional representation had been ignored.

Advertisement

He said that while the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J&K Legislative Assembly empower the Speaker to nominate committee chairpersons, such discretion should be exercised fairly.

“The first-time MLAs from the ruling party have been appointed as heads of different committees, while senior legislators from the opposition have been ignored,” Sharma alleged.

He pointed out that while the ruling alliance, with 54 MLAs, had been allotted chairmanship of eight committees, the BJP, with 29 MLAs, had been given charge of only one committee.

“Out of the eight committees allotted to the ruling alliance, five will be headed by National Conference MLAs, though the party has 41 legislators,” he said, adding that the move reflected a “sinister design” to turn the Assembly into the ruling party’s headquarters.

The J&K Assembly Secretariat on May 12 issued notifications constituting several key House committees for the year 2026–27, with the Speaker nominating members to various financial and other panels.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts