BJP believes in proactive governance that works at grassroots level: Jitendra

BJP believes in proactive governance that works at grassroots level: Jitendra

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:13 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday held a ‘public durbar' at Ramnagar in his Lok Sabha constituency Udhampur, and said the BJP believes in proactive governance that works at the grassroots level. Singh, the Union minister of state for PMO, personnel, public grievances and pensions, was in Udhampur to attend an International Yoga Day event, where he joined a live session of the ‘Common Yoga Protocol' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam.

Singh later held a public durbar, during which he met public delegations to listen to their concerns. Several issues were resolved on the spot, an official said.

Senior officials from the administration, including Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, SSP Amod Nagpure, and CMO Anil Manhas were present at the event, the official said.

“The Modi government remains steadfast in resolving public issues at the doorsteps. The government's approach has always been to bring solutions to the people, rather than expecting them to reach the government for assistance,” Singh said.

Stating that public durbar is a prime example of the government's efforts to ensure that no citizen is left unheard, the minister said, “We believe in proactive governance that works at the grassroots level.” Several key issues, including infrastructure development, healthcare and connectivity, were discussed at the public meeting, with Singh assuring people that their concerns would be prioritised for immediate redressal, the official said.

Emphasising the importance of grassroots outreach, Singh said such public durbars should be institutionalised as part of regular governance mechanisms, fostering transparency, trust and timely action.

