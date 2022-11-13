BJP delaying poll, says AAP

PTI

Jammu, November 12

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged the BJP government had been delaying the Assembly elections in J&K on one pretext or another to deny people their democratic rights.

AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said while no initiative had been taken to install a popular government in J&K, the administration seem to have been outsourced to bureaucrats, mostly from outside the Union Territory and having hardly any connect with the masses who are deprived of even basic amenities.

“The BJP-led government was inventing one excuse after another to deny people their democratic rights and to continue its proxy rule,” he said in Chenani area.