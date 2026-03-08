DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP delegation meets newly appointed Ladakh L-G VK Saxena

BJP delegation meets newly appointed Ladakh L-G VK Saxena

Assure full cooperation and support in realising the vision of development for the UT

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A delegation of the BJP Ladakh unit, led by its president Tashi Gyaltsan Khachu, met newly appointed Lt Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at the Lok Niwas in New Delhi on Saturday.
A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ladakh unit on Saturday met newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, in New Delhi.

According to a statement, the delegation, led by Tashi Gyaltsan Khachu, BJP Ladakh president, called on the Lieutenant Governor at the Lok Niwas in New Delhi.

The delegation included senior party leaders such as Gyal P. Wangyal, state senior vice-president, and Tashi Gyalson, former chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, along with other party members.

During the meeting, the BJP leaders extended a warm welcome to Saxena and conveyed their greetings on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The delegation expressed confidence that under Saxena’s leadership, Ladakh would continue to witness progress and development across various sectors.

“They also assured full cooperation and support in realising the vision of development and welfare for the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the statement said.

Saxena was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after Kavinder Gupta stepped down from the post on Thursday after serving for nearly eight months. Gupta has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Saxena is the fourth Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh since the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, when the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

