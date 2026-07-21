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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP delegation visits flood-hit Poonch, Rajouri; reviews relief measures

BJP delegation visits flood-hit Poonch, Rajouri; reviews relief measures

Said a detailed report on the ground situation would be submitted to the Central government

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A view of the overflowing Dharhali river which triggered flashfloods following heavy rainfall in Rajouri. ANI
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A BJP delegation led by the leader of opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday visited the flood-affected areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts to assess the damage caused by flashfloods and landslides triggered by torrential rain.
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Sharma expressed concern over the hardships faced by the affected families and said a detailed report on the ground situation would be submitted to the Central government.

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The delegation, which also included former Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and former minister and MLA Sham Lal Sharma, listened to the concerns of the affected people, understood the challenges being faced by them, and reviewed the relief and rescue operations.

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“A detailed report on the ground situation, including the extent of damage, losses suffered by the people, and requirements for relief and rehabilitation, will be submitted to the Union government," Sharma said.

He said the concerns and demands of the affected families will be brought to the notice of the appropriate authorities so that necessary assistance and support can be ensured at the earliest.

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Sharma directed the district administrations of both Poonch and Rajouri to work with urgency and ensure that all possible help reaches the affected families without delay.

He emphasised the importance of efficient rescue operations, immediate relief assistance, restoration of essential services, and a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to help people rebuild their lives.

The BJP leader said that the Narendra Modi-led government has always stood with the people during times of crisis and assured that all possible support will be sought through proper coordination with concerned agencies.

He also called for close coordination among all agencies to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation for the affected families.

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