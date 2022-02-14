BJP: Delimitation to counter separatists

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 13

The BJP today said adding Rajouri and Poonch to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency would counter the separatists and anti-national forces in J&K. BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the new constituency of Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag would stabilise nationalistic voices in the region. “Radicals, separatists of south Kashmir will be democratically countered and balanced by nationalistic forces from Rajouri and Poonch. This constituency is justified as all parliamentary constituencies are now spread equally to 18 seats or so,” he said.

The concerns raised by party men and people on delimitation have been noted and a few suggestions are being filed. Ravinder Raina, BJP's J&k Chief

Sethi was addressing a press conference, along with spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan and media secretary Pardeep Mahotra at the party headquarters in Jammu.

Sethi said the Delimitation Commission’s report would empower Jammu to compete and march ahead with Kashmir, leading to peace progress and prosperity in J&K. “It will also lead to more compatibility and understanding between two provinces (Kashmir and Jammu) and new political vistas to people of Poonch and Rajouri leading to their empowerment,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina said concerns raised by party activists and the public had been noted and a few suggestions were being filed. Raina dismissed the opposition outcry on the draft proposal, saying it had become a routine for opposition parties to unleash propaganda on “every good work”.