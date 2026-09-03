BJP distances itself from man accused of molesting woman at Srinagar protest

The statement came a day after the ruling National Conference raised questions over the incident.|

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A video circulating on social media purportedly showed a man allegedly molesting a woman during a protest at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar.

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In a statement, BJP J&K State Co-media Incharge Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah said the party had cross-checked the information with multiple sources and “the individual seen in the video is not associated with the BJP.”

“It is important to clarify that during large public gatherings, many unidentified and unaffiliated individuals may join the protest. The presence of such individuals cannot be attributed to or linked with the organisers or the BJP,” he said.

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Shah said the party was working to identify the individual involved, as well as the portals that had revealed the woman’s face. “Once identified, the matter should be allowed to take its own course in accordance with the law,” he said.

Strongly condemning the incident, Shah urged people to refrain from spreading unverified information or falsely attributing the actions of an individual to the BJP.

Earlier on Wednesday, National Conference leaders had shared the video on X.

The party’s chief spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said, “Once, I called them a bunch of ruffians and hooligans.”

“Today, we have seen something even more shameful, alleged molesters among their own ranks. If the LoP (Leader of Opposition) Sahib and Sat Sharma Sahib cannot ensure the safety and dignity of their own women protesters, they have absolutely no right to push our mothers and sisters into the middle of such lawless and unruly mobs,” he said.

Sadiq demanded that the man be identified and arrested, saying there could be “no compromise” when it came to the dignity, safety and honour of women.

“Our women deserve protection, dignity and respect, not to be exposed to such disgraceful behaviour,” he said.