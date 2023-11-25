BJP expresses concern over demolition of China mosques

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 24

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has voiced its concern over the reported demolition of mosques in China, citing a UNESCO report highlighting the humiliation faced by Muslims.

BJP spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir, Altaf Thakur, questioned the silence of those claiming friendship with Pakistan, a close ally of China, and urged international action.

According to a UNESCO report, Chinese authorities have closed or altered numerous mosques in the northern regions of Ningxia and Gansu, which have significant Muslim populations after Xinjiang.

The actions are part of broader efforts by the Chinese government to "sinicise" religious minorities in the country, as outlined in a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

