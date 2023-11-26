BJP gears up for LS polls, holds meeting

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 25

The BJP on Saturday convened a crucial meeting to strategise and gear up for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Presided over by party’s general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, Ashok Koul, the meeting focused on meticulous planning and preparedness, emphasising the necessity for a comprehensive organisational review.

Koul stressed upon the importance of updating existing booth lists and laying the groundwork for the impending electoral process. He asserted that the meeting signifies a pivotal moment for the party’s preparations, requiring a thorough review of the organisation to effectively tackle the upcoming challenges.

“Party’s preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections hinge on this meeting. It is essential that we undertake a comprehensive review of our organisation and equip ourselves for the challenges that lie ahead,” Koul stated, according to the party spokesperson.

The meeting highlighted the BJP’s commitment to proactive and strategic measures, aiming for robust representation and effective engagement in the electoral process within Kashmir.

Koul reiterated the significance of thorough preparation, emphasising the need for coordination and synchronised efforts to secure a strong position in the forthcoming elections.

