BJP has no locus standi to question duration of Assembly session: Omar Abdullah

Abdullah was reacting to BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma's accusation that the government kept the forthcoming Assembly session short as it was not serious about addressing people's issues.

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"It is a seven-day session. What is non-serious about that? It would have been non-serious had we followed the path shown by the BJP, which convenes one or two-day sessions in states ruled by it. These are people who do not even appear before Parliament; you barely see them in Parliament," Abdullah told reporters here.

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"As for non-serious behaviour, we sit in the Assembly from morning until evening. Not a day goes by when we aren't present in the Assembly. Let others make whatever allegations they want, but the BJP has no standing to level such accusations. The states ruled by it have even shorter Assembly sessions.

"Let them look at Parliament and see who sits there for how long and then come and tell me who takes things seriously and who does not," the chief minister said.