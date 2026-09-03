BJP hits streets against J&K Government over unemployment & power tariffs

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took to the streets in Srinagar over the National Conference’s failure to fulfil its commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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This was the first major protest organised by the BJP against the ruling NC government since the party stormed to power in 2024. Even though the BJP has so far failed to win any Assembly seat in the Valley, it has managed to expand its worker base across the region. The BJP had announced a gherao of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar over several issues, including unemployment, the delay in Panchayati Raj elections and the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

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Since Wednesday morning, hundreds of BJP workers had gathered at the Clock Tower in the city centre, Lal Chowk, from where they began their march towards the Civil Secretariat.

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The march, led by J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma, was, however, stopped at Jehangir Chowk.

Heavy security personnel were deployed around the Civil Secretariat, and the police barricaded the entire area, preventing anyone from reaching the Secretariat. Security forces also had to use lathis to stop the protesting workers from marching towards the Secretariat. After the protest, Sunil Sharma termed it a massive demonstration against the “failures” of the NC government. “Thousands of people from Kashmir took to the streets at Lal Chowk, raising their voices over unemployment, high power tariffs, corruption, alleged backdoor appointments and unfulfilled poll promises,” he wrote on X.

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He also said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had promised 200 units of free electricity, no smart meters, 10 kg ration and one lakh jobs. “But where are they? You were elected to improve lives, not for marathons,” he said.

Carrying banners and placards, BJP workers raised slogans against the National Conference government.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president and MP Sat Sharma also criticised CM Omar Abdullah. He asked him to either fulfil his promises or step down.