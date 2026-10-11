BJP holds protest against Congress in Jammu, burns effigy of Rahul Gandhi

Hundreds of BJP activists on Saturday staged a protest against the Congress here, burnt an effigy of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and demanded his resignation over the controversy surrounding the party’s Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed by JNU over the alleged sexual harassment of students.

The protest, organised by the BJP’s women’s wing, was led by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma and attended by several party MLAs, including Chandra Prakash Ganga, Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Devinder Kumar Manyal, Arvind Gupta, Mohan Lal and Vikram Randhawa, besides former minister Priya Sethi.

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Protesters assembled near the Deputy Commissioner’s office along the Wazarat road, and began marching towards Residency Road, intending to stage a demonstration outside the Congress headquarters.

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However, the police stopped them, following which BJP leaders and workers staged a sit-in protest. During the demonstration, protesters also set an effigy of Rahul Gandhi ablaze.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP president accused the Congress of being anti-women and criticised the party over “its position on the proposed law providing one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies”.

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He said the BJP wanted the legislation to be passed to ensure greater representation for women, and alleged that the Congress had opposed the move.

Referring to a controversy involving the Congress MP from Inner Manipur, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Sharma demanded the expulsion of the parliamentarian from Lok Sabha.

He said, while the individual had been expelled from JNU, his parliamentary membership should also be cancelled. Sharma also called upon Gandhi to clarify his position on the dignity of women, demanding that he either apologise to the nation or resign from his position as Leader of Opposition.

BJP MLA Ganga accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of attempting to create anarchy in the country, alleging that they were using issues such as electronic voting machines (EVM) to divert attention from development.

He said BJP workers would not tolerate attempts to disturb peace and would stand firm in defence of the country’s unity and integrity.

MLA Sethi launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of corruption, dynastic politics and being anti-Muslim.

He alleged that the party exploited the poor and engaged in appeasement politics while misleading the public on various issues.