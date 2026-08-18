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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP holds protest in Jammu against NC govt over ‘broken promises’

BJP holds protest in Jammu against NC govt over ‘broken promises’

Accuses it of 'betraying the mandate of the people and pushing J&K into a phase of administrative paralysis'

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:03 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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BJP workers raise slogans during a protest rally against the National Conference government in Jammu on Monday. PTI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised a massive protest in Jammu against the ruling National Conference government, accusing it of “betraying the mandate of the people and pushing Jammu & Kashmir into a phase of administrative paralysis.”

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The party said the protest began simultaneously from three major locations — Dogra Chowk near the Press Club, Maheshpura Chowk in Bakshi Nagar, and near the Radio Station in Panjtirthi.

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BJP activists raised slogans against the NC government, burned its effigies at all three locations and marched towards Indira Chowk. The protesters later proceeded towards the Civil Secretariat, where they were stopped by the police.

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Addressing the gathering, senior BJP leaders warned the NC government to end what they described as a politics of excuses and start fulfilling its commitments to the people. The protest concluded peacefully after the leaders addressed the gathering.

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma said the people of Jammu & Kashmir had voted with hope, but the NC government had “responded with deception, inefficiency and blame politics.”

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He said the government had failed to fulfil even its own election promises and had instead devoted its energies to making excuses while governance had collapsed.

Sharma asserted that roads, power supply, drinking water, employment, development works and public services had all “suffered due to the government’s complete lack of seriousness.”

He said the BJP would continue to “become the voice of every neglected citizen” and intensify its democratic agitation until the government started delivering justice and development.

Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said the National Conference government had become “synonymous with broken promises and administrative failure.”

He said that instead of addressing people’s problems, the government was creating political narratives to hide its own incompetence.

He said every section of society, including youth, sportspersons, farmers, employees, traders and common citizens, felt betrayed because none of the major commitments made before the elections had been honoured.

He warned that if the government continued to ignore public sentiment, it would “face an even stronger democratic movement across Jammu & Kashmir.”

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