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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP holds protests against Omar govt's statehood resolution in J&K Assembly

BJP holds protests against Omar govt's statehood resolution in J&K Assembly

Accuses the government of passing the resolution without adequate discussion and failing to fulfil its election promises

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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BJP workers stage a demonstration against the J&K government, in Jammu on Wednesday. PTI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest in Jammu and Srinagar on Wednesday against the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government over the Assembly resolution on statehood, including autonomy. The BJP accused the government of passing the resolution without adequate discussion and failing to fulfil its election promises.

Hundreds of BJP workers, led by party MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and other senior leaders, gathered at Kachi Chawani and marched in the area, raising slogans against the National Conference (NC) and the government.

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In Srinagar, the BJP protested outside its head office in Jawahar Nagar. Speaking to reporters, BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the NC government was raising these issues to divert attention from public welfare.

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The protesters demanded Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's resignation and the dissolution of the government, alleging that the Assembly resolution sought to revive provisions of greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir, which the NDA government rejected years ago.

BJP workers also burned the chief minister's effigy during the protest. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in large numbers along the protest route.

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Sharma alleged that BJP legislators were not given adequate opportunity to participate in the discussion on the resolution and were forcibly removed from the Assembly when they raised objections.

"Our legislators fought strongly against the government inside the Assembly and forced the government to ensure that the resolution was not passed in the manner it wanted as assembly rules," he said.

"The NC government has passed the resolution by force. The people of the country and Jammu and Kashmir will never accept this," Sharma said.

"We demand resignation of the chief minister and his government," he said. He also questioned the role of the Assembly Speaker, alleging that the BJP legislators were not given due treatment in the House.

"The role of the Speaker in the Assembly is under a cloud of suspicion," he said.

The BJP MP accused the NC government of failing to fulfil its electoral promises to provide jobs and supply gas cylinders. "The promises that were made to the people have not been fulfilled. To divert people's attention, the NC government is talking about other issues and brought a resolution on statehood including autonomy rejected by NDA government years ago," he told reporters here.

BJP leader Thakur said no power on earth can restore Article 370 or autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. "This is a total anti-national attempt by the NC government. We demand registration of an FIR against it. Action should be taken against this Pakistani agenda being implemented," he said in Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking urgent restoration of full statehood, including autonomy amid a walkout by the opposition BJP.

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