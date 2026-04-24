BJP leader demands apology from Kharge for remarks against PM Modi

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s terrorist remark against Narendra Modi was an attack on crores of Indians who elected the prime minister.

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Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Rathore, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Rajasthan, said the Congress president had indulged in “verbal violence” against Prime Minister Modi, and should apologise.

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“There is physical violence, and then there is verbal violence. Such a senior politician indulging in such behaviour against a constitutional post is electoral frustration, and that too against a constitutional post that has been elected by crores of Indians. You can see where thinking, wisdom and culture have gone,” he said.

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The BJP leader said the people of the country today question whether “grabbing power” is so important that people forget about democratic and cultural values and indulge in such attacks.

“This is an attack on crores of Indians who elected Modi as the PM of the country. This must be condemned,” Rathore said.

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On a question about restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said, “This is a very important region of the country, but there is a process for everything. “As we move forward with the process, statehood will come,” he said.

Earlier, Rathore lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties for creating hurdles in the passage of the Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

He said women have waited for a long time for a reservation and for being a part of policy and decision-making, “but Congress and a few other opposition parties created hurdles in its implementation”. The amendment presented an opportunity for all parties to take credit for passing this unanimously, like the Women’s Reservation bill was passed unanimously in 2023, he said.

He said Modi did not want to take anything from anyone by implementing the women’s reservation in the current strength of the Lok Sabha. “It was better to have expansion and then give representation to women,” Rathore said.