BJP leader promises support to slain policeman’s family

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma, along with Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Sunil Sharma and other party leaders, visited the family of Jangbir Singh Choudhary, the policeman who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kathua on Thursday.

The leaders met the bereaved family at their residence at Mattu village of Khour block to offer condolences. Expressing sympathy, Sat Sharma praised the bravery of Jangbir Singh, calling him a “brave son of the soil.” He emphasised that such sacrifices by security personnel must not demoralise the forces but strengthen their resolve to fight against anti-national elements. “The BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the martyr’s family in this hour of grief,” he said.

Sharma also urged the government to provide adequate compensation to the family and a job to a family member as recognition of the slain officer’s supreme sacrifice. LoP Sunil Sharma echoed similar sentiments, stating, “The entire BJP leadership, both at the Centre and in the UT, salutes the martyrdom of Jangbir Singh Choudhary.” He assured the family that he would personally raise the issue with the Lieutenant Governor to secure free education for the martyr’s two children.

During their visit, the BJP leaders also went to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, to check on Sub Divisional Police Officer Dheeraj Katoch and Special Police Officer Bharat Jalhotra, who were injured in the Kathua encounter.