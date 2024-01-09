BJP leader slams PDP chief’s ‘militant’ remark

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 8

A day after People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s accused the Centre of treating the people of Jammu and Kashmir as ‘militants’, the BJP responded by saying that “for PDP president, every Kashmiri is a terrorist.” The BJP said Mehbooba has failed to acknowledge the transformations in the region since August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

Altaf Thakur, BJP leader and spokesperson for the party’s Kashmir chapter, said, “Mehbooba is not able to see the change in J&K. The youth have shunned terrorism and the people have supported every effort toward establishing peace.” Thakur said a huge change has taken place in J&K, citing the connectivity of Kashmir with the rest of the country through the forthcoming train service. He said development has touched new heights, and there is a revival of nightlife in Kashmir and these visible signs of progress are seen by everyone except the PDP.

Addressing a gathering at the grave of her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, on Sunday, Mehbooba criticised the Central Government for treating the people of Jammu and Kashmir as militants. “In Nagaland, you are negotiating with militants, but in J&K, ordinary citizens are being treated as militants, similar to the incident at Topi Peer Bufliaz in Poonch. Is this how you handle your own people?” she said. While paying homage to Sayeed, she said her party is committed to Mufti’s ideals of peace, reconciliation, and justice.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar