BJP leaders not addressing local issues: Congress candidate

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 30

Congress candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Lal Singh today said BJP leaders have a record of neglecting their people and constituencies after getting elected. Claiming that they became visible in their constituencies only after five years, he said BJP leaders preferred to talk about other states in Jammu and Kashmir rather than addressing the local issues.

“If this government has done so much of the development then why it is running away from holding the Assembly poll for the past 10 years,” Singh said, adding that the BJP leaders discussed Kerala in Kashmir and Kashmir in Kerala.

Like other BJP leaders, Singh said the present MP discussed Amethi in Basohli and forgot to talk about the plight of residents of remote villages of the constituency where people suffer due to a lack of drinking water and face long power cuts.

“There are no roads in the remote areas of the constituency. Even mutations of land have been cancelled. Now, the poor people cannot plough the land which they had been doing since Independence,” he said.

While addressing a gathering, Singh said after he being elected as an MP, he would assure that jobs would be provided to people of J&K.

Singh claimed the Congress was the party of the poor while the BJP only served big businessmen. “The BJP government has sold public assets and all resources of J&K to big corporations and its friends.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar #Udhampur