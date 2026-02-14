BJP legislator’s land encroachment claim triggers uproar in J&K Assembly

A major controversy erupted in the Legislative Assembly on Friday after BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa alleged that residents from Kashmir had encroached upon a majority of the land in Jammu.

Replying to a question regarding illegal encroachments on land belonging to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), the government informed the House that, as per available records, land measuring 688 kanals and 17 marlas in Bahu tehsil and 579 kanals in Jammu South tehsil is currently under illegal occupation.

The government stated that these encroachments are old and are being removed in accordance with the provisions of the J&K Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1988, and other relevant laws.

Raising the issue, Randhawa termed it a matter of grave concern for the entire House. He claimed that a total of 16,212 kanals of JDA land is under encroachment, of which 690 kanals fall in his constituency, Bahu. “JDA is not going to areas and initiating action where land is being encroached. Ninety percent of JDA land has been encroached upon by Kashmiris. They should come and buy land here. They should construct houses on the land they purchase and we will welcome it, but not on government land,” he said.

Randhawa further alleged that no task force has been constituted by the JDA to remove illegal encroachments.

His remarks triggered a heated exchange between him and National Conference (NC) MLAs from Kashmir. Minister Sakina Itoo intervened, stating that the issue should not be framed as Jammu versus Kashmir. “Encroachment by any person, irrespective of region, is wrong,” she said.

Amid the uproar, Randhawa walked towards the well of the House holding documents and demanded immediate action to remove the encroachments.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Randhawa reiterated his concerns, claiming that multiple encroachments exist in his constituency. He further alleged that “Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are living on encroached land, but they are not the actual encroachers. They are paying rent to those who have illegally occupied the land. JDA should investigate and expose those responsible for allowing such encroachments.”

NC MLA Ajaz Jan responded by saying that the government acts against encroachers irrespective of religion or region. “Randhawa should have raised the issue of encroachments, but he attributed it to a particular region,” he said.

Earlier, the government informed the House that, as per available records, disciplinary actions — including issuance of warnings, initiation of regular departmental actions, red entries in service books, suspensions and withholding of increments — have been taken against delinquent JDA officials. Red entries have been made in the service books of Pankaj Sambyal and Romesh Kumar for their alleged involvement in the encroachment of JDA land in Jammu.

Since January 2025, a total of 34 anti-encroachment drives have been conducted in Bahu and Jammu South tehsils, leading to the retrieval of 140 kanals and 11 marlas of JDA land. The government added that fencing and installation of signboards are also being carried out to prevent future encroachments.