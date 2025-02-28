DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP must raise voice for statehood restoration: NC

BJP must raise voice for statehood restoration: NC

National Conference additional general secretary and former minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, has called upon the BJP to "demonstrate its commitment to the people of J&K by making a forceful plea to the Centre for the immediate restoration of full statehood".
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
National Conference additional general secretary and former minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, has called upon the BJP to “demonstrate its commitment to the people of J&K by making a forceful plea to the Centre for the immediate restoration of full statehood”. Interacting with a delegation from Basohli, he said that the people of Jammu, who overwhelmingly supported the BJP in the Assembly poll, deserve more than just empty rhetoric. They deserve action.

Sadhotra said that if BJP truly respects the mandate it received, it must push for statehood with the same urgency that CM Omar Abdullah displayed when he got a resolution passed in the first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on this issue.

