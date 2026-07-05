BJP National President Nitin Nabin on two-day visit to J-K from Monday

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Monday. He will hold various crucial organisational meetings with senior party leaders, office-bearers, and public representatives to strengthen the party’s grassroots footprint across the region.

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Along with reviewing regional strategies, Nabin will participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee and lead a vital ‘Yuva Samvaad’ interactive session with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

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On the first day of the visit, Nitin Nabin will arrive at Jammu Airport in Satwari in the afternoon, where senior party officials will give him a grand welcome. After this, he will address the Mookerjee birth anniversary event.

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The government is currently marking Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary through nationwide programmes for two years, with the aim of honouring his political, educational, and cultural contributions.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a votary of complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

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On Monday afternoon, Nabin will reach the BJP state office located in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, where he will preside over an important organisational meeting with state BJP officials, morcha presidents, district presidents, and district general secretaries. He will review organisational activities and provide necessary guidance. Later in the evening, he will visit the historic Raghunath Temple in Jammu. Following this, he will hold a high-level meeting with the core group of Jammu & Kashmir BJP.

O Tuesday morning, Nabin will pay floral tributes at Dogra Chowk, Jammu, to the statue of late Prem Nath Dogra, former president of Praja Parishad and Bharatiya Jana Sangh. After this, the BJP National President will reach the Convention Centre on Canal Road, Jammu, where he will preside over various important strategic meetings.

Subsequently, he will hold a significant meeting with state BJP MPs, MLAs, and general secretaries before meeting former MLAs, former Legislative Council members, former District Development Council (DDC) members, and former Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons. Later, Nabin will address a youth convention.