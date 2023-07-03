BJP on MLA-purchasing spree, alleges Mehbooba

PTI

Srinagar, July 2

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday hit out at the BJP after NCP leaders were inducted into the Maharashtra Council of Ministers, saying the ruling party was on an “MLA-purchasing spree”. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight others from the party, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday.

Power thirst Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench the BJP’s thirst for power. —Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president

While Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy CM by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, the eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

“No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. Not only is democracy being butchered but also they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

“On one hand, the BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA-purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJP’s thirst for power,” she added.