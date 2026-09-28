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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP only party committed to J&K statehood: LoP Sharma

BJP only party committed to J&K statehood: LoP Sharma

Accuses Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of undermining the process

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Sunil Sharma, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly. FILE
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Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma on Sunday claimed that the BJP was the only party committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, while accusing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of undermining the process.

Speaking to media persons in Pampore, Sharma said the BJP was in favour of restoration of statehood and alleged that the Omar Abdullah government was attempting to “sabotage” the process by referring to the Assembly’s 2000 resolution on greater autonomy in the latest statehood resolution.

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“BJP is the only party that will give statehood to J&K and is in favour of it. If anyone has sabotaged it, it is CM Omar Abdullah,” Sharma said.

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Questioning the reference to the pre-1953 position in the latest resolution, Sharma said, “What was the need to bring the issue of pre-1953 position now? The same resolution his father (Farooq Abdullah) got passed in this Assembly while his son was serving as a Union minister with the BJP. Why rake it up again? It only means they don’t want statehood and want to sabotage it. However, no matter how many conspiracies they hatch, the BJP government will grant statehood to J&K.”

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para has submitted an amendment to the statehood resolution moved by Omar Abdullah on Friday, seeking the restoration of special constitutional provisions for Jammu and Kashmir under Articles 370 and 35A.

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In his notice of amendment, Para proposed adding the words “restoring Article 370 and 35A in their original form” at the end of the resolution. The amendment has been submitted to the secretariat of the J&K Legislative Assembly.

Omar Abdullah had on Friday moved a resolution in the Assembly seeking the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood” to Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution also referred to resolutions passed by the House on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024.

The reference to the 2000 resolution triggered protests from BJP MLAs in the Assembly, with members entering the Well of the House and disrupting proceedings. BJP leaders have maintained that they support restoration of statehood but oppose the inclusion of the autonomy resolution and Article 370 in the debate.

The National Conference-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah had passed a resolution on June 26, 2000, seeking restoration of greater autonomy as it existed before August 9, 1953. On November 6, 2024, the J&K Assembly passed a resolution seeking restoration of special status.

The BJP has sought dismissal of the Omar Abdullah government, alleging that its recent moves are aimed at reviving an earlier political arrangement and challenging the constitutional framework.

The J&K Assembly is likely to witness chaotic scenes on Monday when the members will meet after a gap of two days.

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