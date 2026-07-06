BJP president Nitin Nabin begins 2-day J&K visit on July 6

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Nabin will arrive in Jammu on July 6 and pay floral tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary before meeting senior party leaders at the BJP headquarters.

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J&K BJP president Sat Sharma chaired a meeting of party prabharis and senior leaders to review preparations for the visit and directed workers to make it "a historic demonstration of the BJP's organisational strength and unwavering commitment to nationalism."

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Reviewing arrangements, Sharma instructed party leaders to ensure seamless coordination and maximum public participation in all programmes. He said the national president's visit comes at a crucial juncture and would further strengthen the BJP's organisational network and ideological outreach across Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma also directed party units to organise impactful programmes under the ongoing Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Pakhwara, ensuring that the younger generation is made aware of Mookerjee's contribution towards safeguarding India's unity and integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the national mainstream.

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He said that besides paying homage to Mookerjee, Nabin would interact extensively with office-bearers, elected representatives, senior leaders and youth workers to review organisational expansion and outline the party's future roadmap in the Union Territory.

Calling upon every BJP worker to treat the visit as a mission rather than a routine political event, Sharma said the BJP has always drawn strength from disciplined organisation and ideological commitment.

BJP state secretary Pawan Sharma said Nabin's visit would significantly boost the morale of party workers.

"His interaction with party workers and leaders will provide fresh direction, renewed motivation and greater organisational strength to the BJP cadre, which has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the people and the progress of J&K," he said.