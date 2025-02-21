BJP questions presence of Cong chief’s son in govt meet

Jammu and Kashmir’s BJP unit on Thursday criticised the presence of Waleed Karra, son of UT’s Congress chief and Central Shalteng MLA Tariq Hamid Karra, at a government review meeting in Srinagar, calling it a “blatant example of political nepotism” and “gross violation of democratic norms”.

In a statement, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur questioned how an unelected individual was allowed to participate in an official meeting meant for elected representatives and senior bureaucrats. “How was Waleed Karra permitted to sit in a high-level review meeting? Who authorised his presence? Why did no one object to this clear breach of protocol?” asked Thakur.

The BJP leader alleged that certain politicians in Jammu and Kashmir were treating “governance as their family fiefdom, undermining transparency and accountability.”

Responding, Waleed said he had been attending official meetings in the capacity of constituency-incharge of the central Shalteng seat, which is represented by his father.